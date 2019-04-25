Xilam Animation To Develop ‘Oggy Oggy’ Spin-Off

Xilam Animation will enter production on the spin-off to its popular property Oggy and the Cockroaches next summer.

Oggy Oggy will chronicle the adventures of Oggy in his youth. Xilam will produce two straight consecutive seasons with a global budget of 22 million USD. The first season is scheduled for late 2020, with the second season to follow the year after.

Marc Du Pontavice, CEO of Xilam Animation, stated, “We’re delighted to be extending the world of Oggy and the Cockroaches and bringing young audiences a fresh new take on this iconic and internationally loved property. The brand’s heritage and cross-generational appeal means it is perfectly positioned to expand into the preschool.”