Up The Ladder: Screen Ireland

Screen Ireland (Fís Éireann) appointed Désirée Finnegan to chief executive.

Prior to joining Screen Ireland, Finnegan worked at Warner Bros. since 2004. She most recently served as senior vice president, Theatrical Marketing & Publicity, EMEA, at Warner Bros. Pictures. She will assume her new position in August 2019, until which time James Hickey will remain in the position.

Screen Ireland chair Dr. Annie Doona commented, “[Finnegan] is an experienced leader who brings huge energy to her work and has a strong commitment to the screen industries. Her wide knowledge of the international film industry will benefit the Irish industry and we are delighted to welcome her back to Ireland to lead the agency into the next phase of growth.”