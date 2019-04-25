SPI International Brings TDC To MENA On My-HD

SPI International is delivering its global Turkish drama channel Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) to My-HD subscribers in the MENA region.

My-HD will be providing the channel to its audience through the satellite operator Arabsat. Timeless Drama Channel features more than 800 hours of Turkish television drama content, including acclaimed series such as Black Money Love, Kurt Seyit & Shura, and Karadayi, among others.

Carmen Chen, CEO at My-HD, remarked, My-HD is dedicated to provide the best family entertainment programs to our subscribers. We recognize the strong following for great storylines and excellent productions which Ay Yapim dramas are known for. My-HD is proud to be the launch platform for Timeless Drama Channel and we are confident that the channel will bring 100% satisfaction to our customers.”