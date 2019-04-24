Viacom Rolls Out Paramount+ Across LATAM

Viacom International Media Networks announced the launch of Paramount+ across Latin America. Beginning May 1, 2019, the new SVoD service will be available to NET subscribers in Brazil.

It will roll out across the rest of Latin America at a later date through Claro Video. With over 2,000 episodes of titles from Viacom’s global brands such as MTV, Comedy Central, and the Paramount Channel, Paramount+ will also offer access to iconic films, children and youth content from Nickelodeon Latin America, and new premieres, such as the season three premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Paramount+ previously launched in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway in 2017, and in Finland in 2018. Additionally, the service launched as Paramount Play in Poland in 2018.