A+E To Debut ‘Working The Room’ In May

A+E Networks partnered with Sotheby’s Home, Propagate, and Reach TV to bring forward Working The Room.

Produced by Propagate, the new home makeover series showcases the design talents of Nathan Turner, Mat Sanders, and Tiffany Riggle. As part of A+E’s “Home.Made” lifestyle programming, the three-episode series will air across A+E Networks’ platforms starting May 9 on FYI and May 11 on A&E. Working The Room will also air on Reach TV.

Elizabeth Brown, CEO of Sotheby’s Home, said “The show’s format allows the designers to source from our unique selection of furniture, art, home décor and accessories to bring new life and refresh spaces, taking viewers behind the scenes of home makeovers and the interior decorating process.”