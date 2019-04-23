Singapore Comic Con Joins Singapore Media Festival

Singapore Comic Con will be taking place as part of the Singapore Media Festival. Singapore Comic Con joins the other six events that constitute the festival, which includes Asia TV Forum & Market, ScreenSingapore, and the Singapore International Film Festival, among others. The Marina Bay Sands will welcome the public from December 7-8 for a large gathering of fans of video games, comics, cosplay, and more.

Michelle Lim, managing director of Reed Exhibitions for Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, stated, “With the evolution to Singapore Comic Con and move to be part of Singapore Media Festival, we will continue to bring the best pop culture experiences loved by fans while expanding our content to induct new fans from the region into geekdom.”