Nickelodeon LATAM Licenses ‘Rainbow Rangers’ From Genius Brands

Nickelodeon Latin American picked up season one of Rainbow Rangers from Genius Brands International.

The CG-animated preschool series will air on Nick Jr. beginning in August and will be available for streaming on the NOGGIN mobile app starting in June. Rainbow Rangers follows the adventures of seven girls who act as first responders for the people and animals of planet Earth.

The series originally premiered on Nick Jr. in the U.S. and it will be dubbed in Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.