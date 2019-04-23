NBCUniversal Delivers ‘Who Is The Real Celebrity’ To Vietnam

NBCUniversal International Formats signed deals for the local versions of two of its formats in Vietnam.

MEGA GS Communication and Entertainnment will produce the local versions of Who Is The Real Celebrity and Singer Auction for VTV. Originally produced by Asahi Broadcasting Corporation, Who Is The Real Celebrity challenges celebrities in identifying luxury items. Originally co-produced with Zense Entertainment, Singer Auction offers talented singers to showcase their voice to five celebrities in a bidding war.

Ana Langenberg, SVP of Format Sales and Production at NBCUniversal International Formats, remarked, “We acquired the hit Japanese series Who Is The Real Celebrity because we saw great potential in the format, particularly across other territories in Asia. Our co-developed format Singer Auction also has the potential to achieve similar success in Vietnam, so we’re really excited to see how MEGA GS’ adaptations perform. Both deals and shows are a testament to the rich diversity of television across Asia.”