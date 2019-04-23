Entertainment Trade Groups Form EIPMA

A coalition of professional groups in the trade and entertainment industries launched the Entertainment Industry Professionals Mentoring Alliance (EIPMA).

The non-profit organization will aim to provide mentoring services for students, military veterans, and others to learn about career options in entertainment media production. EIPMA consists of groups such as American Cinema Editors (ACE), Audio Engineering Society Los Angeles (AES), and Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), among others.

EIPMA president Bernard Weiser commented, “Our mentors will help young people navigate the often-daunting transition from the classroom to the professional work environment. We also plan to offer company tours and shadowing opportunities so that students can experience firsthand how work is carried out in professional environments.”