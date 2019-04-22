Netflix Announces New Korean Dramas

Netflix will be launching two new Korean dramas in May.

Fantasy drama Abyss follows two people who are brought back to life because of a soul-reviving marble. Abyss will debut in Asia and a majority of English-speaking territories beginning May 6, while the series will launch in Canada, Argentina, Sweden, and Japan on June 26. Viewers in Hong Kong and Macau will have access starting July 1, while the rest of the world has a launch date of May 16.

Netflix will also launch the Korean romantic drama One Spring Night for Asia and most English-speaking territories on May 22. The series narrates the unexpected relationship between a librarian and a pharmacist.