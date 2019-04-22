AT&T And Tribeca Film Fest To Award $1 Million For ‘Untold Stories’

AT&T and Tribeca Film Festival will award one filmmaker with one million dollars with the “AT&T Presents: Untold Stories” initiative.

Chosen by the Tribeca Film Institute, five filmmakers will present their story ideas and film scripts to a Greenlight Committee during a live pitch event. The five finalists are Aslihan Unaldi, Kaliya Warren, Kate Tsang, Maria Victoria Ponce, and Ellie Foumbi. The Tribeca Film Festival will work with the winner to match a mentor to further develop the pitch into a feature-length film.

The festival will begin this week, running from April 24-May 5.