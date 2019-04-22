A&E Network To Air ‘Biography’ Docs On Chris Farley And More

A&E Network will be rolling out three new documentaries as part of the Biography series.

The trio of specials will focus on the careers and personal lives of the comedians Chris Farley, Jeff Dunham, and Jeff Foxworthy.

Produced by Network Entertainment, Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh will air on May 27, followed by Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads, produced by Railsplitter Pictures, and Biography: Jeff Foxworthy – Stand Up Guy, produced by Free 90 Media, on May 28.