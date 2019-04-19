The Cannes Film Festival Announces 2019 Official Selection

The Cannes Film Festival announced the official selection for the In Competition and Un Certain Regard tracks.

The festival’s opening film will be Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die. Other titles to be featured in competition include Pedro Almodovar’s Dolor Y Gloria, Xavier Dolan’s Matthias Et Maxime, Jessica Hausner’s Little Joe, and Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, among others. The Un Certain Regard programming will include Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole, Monia Chokri’s A Brother’s Love, and Bruno Dumont’s Joan of Arc, among others.

Find the complete list of titles for both tracks online. The festival will take place from May 14-25, 2019.