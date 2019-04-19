Prime Entertainment Inked Deal With A+E Networks UK

Prime Entertainment Group security a multi-territory deal with A+E Networks UK for six hours of historical programming.

A+E Networks UK picked up Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads, Memories of D-Day, and Hitler Is My Neighbour for its channels Blaze and History in the U.K, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

David Freydt, managing director of Prime Entertainment Group said, “A+E are great partners and we are glad to work with them again with our History series. We have teamed up for the last years with some of the best producers of WWII and history content in France and we are very proud to be able to bring such quality programs to our clients around the world.”