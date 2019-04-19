BBC Studios Signs SVoD Package Deal With Cosmote TV

BBC Studios agreed to license more than 250 hours of its factual programming to Cosmote TV’s on-demand service.

Cosmote TV subscribers will be able to view on demand titles such as Where the Wild Men Are With Ben Fogle, David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities, and Life Below Zero, among others.

Natasha Hussain, vice president and general manager at BBC Studios for the Middle East and Mediterranean, remarked, “I am thrilled to see BBC Studios and Cosmote TV partnership in showcasing premium factual programs in Greece continue to go from strength to strength. This exciting bundle of shows for Cosmote TV’s on demand service, perfectly complements the shows already available on the popular BBC Earth channel, and now also gives audiences the perfect excuse to binge watch more BBC Earth premium programs at their leisure.”