Amazon And Google Bring YouTube To Fire TV

Amazon and Google will be rolling out the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV.

Additionally, Prime Video app will be available for streaming to Chromecast devices and across Android TV devices. The YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will roll out on Fire TV later in the year.

Andrew Bennett, head of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video, stated, “We’re excited to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love. Whether watching the latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, catching teams go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football or renting a new-release movie, customers will have even more ways to stream what they want, whenever they want, no matter where they are.”