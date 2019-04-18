Up The Ladder: Freeform

Freeform appointed Lauren Corrao as executive vice president of Original Programming and Development.

In her new position, Corrao will oversee scripted and unscripted content development, and promote the channel’s current programming. She most recently served as co-president of Tornante TV, an independent studio owned by Michael Eisner.

Network president Tom Ascheim, to whom Corrao will report, commented, “Lauren’s wealth of experience coupled with her incredible creative instinct as well as close working relationships with many talented writers and producers will be invaluable to Freeform.”