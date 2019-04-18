Peabody Awards Celebrate Entertainment And Children’s Titles

The Peabody Board of Jurors announced the nine winners for the Peabody Awards in the Entertainment and Children’s programming categories.

Steven Universe won the Children’s & Youth award. The Entertainment honorees are HBO’s Barry, Netflix’s Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, BBC America’s Killing Eve, Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, FX’s Pose, HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, FX’s The Americans, Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World, and NBC’s The Good Place.

The Peabody board also selected Sesame Street as the recipient of the Institutional Award for the show’s 50 years of children’s educational programming. Hosted by Ronan Farrow, the 78th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony will take place on May 18, 2019, in New York.