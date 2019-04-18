FOX Renews ‘Last Man Standing’

FOX ordered Last Man Standing for the upcoming 2019-2020 TV season.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the family comedy series stars Tim Allen as a sporting goods store employee and father of three daughters. The series’ milestone 150th episode airs tomorrow, April 19, 2019.

Michael Thorn, president, Entertainment for FOX Entertainment, stated, “Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on FOX, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since. Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy, Hector and the rest of the show’s great cast. We’d like to thank Kevin, Matt and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies.”