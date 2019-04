CBS All Access Airs ‘Strange Angel’ S2 In June

Season two of Strange Angel will air on CBS All Access starting June 13, 2019.

Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions, the period drama captures the true story of Jack Parsons, an American rocket engineer and occultist. Season two follows Parsons as his rocket business kicks off during World War II. The first season is available in its entirety on CBS All Access.

CBS Studios International handles distribution.