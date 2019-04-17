Wattpad Inks First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures TV

Wattpad signed a first-look agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT) to develop original programming for television.

As part of the deal, Wattpad and SPT will work to identify strong narratives from the storytelling platform and co-produce projects. Wattpad recently announced that it would be working with SPT and Stampede to develop Death Is My BFF for SYFY.

Aron Levitz, head of Wattpad Studios, remarked, “The stories and diverse voices on Wattpad deserve to be heard all over the world. And our partnership with Sony does just that: bringing Wattpad stories to new and existing fans all over the planet.”