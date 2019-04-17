NENT Group Presents ‘Swedish Sin’

Nordic Entertainment Group announced Swedish Sin as its next original production.

Produced by Jarowskij, the five-part documentary series recounts the life of Swedish tycoon Berth Milton Jr. Swedish Sin will premiere on NENT Group’s Viaplay service across the Nordic region beginning May 17, 2019.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Viaplay’s chief content officer, said, “This is a grimly fascinating tale of the rise and fall of one of Sweden’s most controversial figures. Streaming has revitalized the documentary genre around the world, and audiences are increasingly exploring uncomfortable topics. A dark, complex and tragic story that plays out against both the heights and depths of society, Swedish Sin represents a notable addition to Viaplay’s expanding non-scripted offering.”