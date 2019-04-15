SPI’s Timeless Drama Channel Launches In Albania

SPI International/FilmBox partnered with Digit-Alb to bring Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) to Albanian viewers.

TDC offers a wide variety of drama programming from major Turkish producers. Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution for several territories in the Middle East and CIS countries at SPI International, stated, “I am proud to announce the launch of one of our most popular channels, Timeless Drama Channel, in Albania. This agreement is a new milestone for SPI/FilmBox and our partner Digit-Alb.”