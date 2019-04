‘Jams’ Wins At Cartoons on the Bay Fest

Italian mini-series Jams won the Pulcinella Award for Best Live-Action TV Series at the Cartoons on the Bayfestival. Produced by Rai and Stand By Me, Jams takes on the subject of sexual harassment and helps young viewers in understanding the warning signs. The series follows a group of friends as they navigate sensitive topics. The series aired on Rai Gulp.