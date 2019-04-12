Viacom International Studios’ ‘To Catch A Thief’ To Air In Spain

Viacom International Studios announced the Spanish premiere of To Catch A Thief on Paramount Network Spain.

The new original series will debut June 2, 2019. Produced by Viacom International Studios for Paramount Network, the series is based on Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic film.

To Catch A Thief tracks Juan Robles in his return to Buenos Aires to release his sick uncle, who has been charged with burglary, out of jail. His uncle is suspected of being El Gato, except only Juan knows the thief’s true identity.