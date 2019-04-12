NENT Group Acquires Rights To Alpine And Winter Sports Broadcast

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) inked a long-term agreement for the Nordic media rights to a host of winter sports competitions from Infront Sports & Media.

The five-year deal includes 500 hours of live sports every season, including the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, FIS Cross Country World Cup, FIS Snowboard World Cup, and FIS Freestyle Ski and Freeski World Cup, among others. Beginning 2021, viewers of Viaplay, Viafree, and the Viasat pay-TV and free-TV channels will be able to access the winter sports programming.

Anders Jensen (pictured), NENT Group president and CEO, commented, “This addition of winter sports to our platforms, especially Viaplay, once again reinforces NENT Group’s position as the undisputed home of world-class sports experiences in the Nordic region.”