Disney+ To Launch In November 2019

During the company’s Investor Day presentation, The Walt Disney Company revealed the launch of Disney+.

Coming from the company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International division, Disney+ will be the ad-free streaming platform featuring original movies, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Disney+ will also be the exclusive streaming hub for films released by The Walt Disney Studios, including Captain Marvel, Aladdin, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: Episode IX, among others. Disney+ will launch in the U.S. beginning November 12, 2019.

Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, stated, “Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company – one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark. We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”