Up the Ladder

MarVista Entertainment, an independent studio encompassing production, acquisitions, and global distribution, has elevated Hannah Pillemer to the role of Head of Creative Affairs. In her new role, Pillemer, who has spearheaded the company’s indie film slate, now adds network television and digital content to her responsibilities. She will also be responsible for managing a slate of approximately 60-plus films per years, as well as TV series and digital content across a wide range of genres and budgets. In addition, Larry Grimaldi, former vp of Creative Affairs, has been promoted to senior vice president of Creative Affairs, and Todd Murata has been upped to vice president of Creative Affairs.