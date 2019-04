Production Begins on HBO Europe’s ‘Foodie Love’

BAFTA EE Rising Star nominee Laia Costa and Argentinian actor/director Guillermo Pfening have been tapped to star in Isabel Coixet’s Foodie Love, HBO Europe’s eight-part half-hour series about the relationship between two food lovers who meet through a mobile app. Shooting begins next week in Spain. Filming locations include Barcelona, France, Rome, and Tokyo.