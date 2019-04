FunBox UHK Seals First 4K Channel Distribution Deal in Latvia with AS Balticom

SPI/FilmBox has expanded its channel distribution agreement with AS Balticom, an Internet, digital TV, and telecom services provider in Latvia. In addition to FilmBox Baltic, FilmBox Arthouse, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, Erox, and Gametoon, AS Balticom subscribers will have access to SPI/FilmBox’s ultra-high-definition channel, FunBox UHD, too.