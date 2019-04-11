Cast Members Named for Måns Mårlind’s “Shadowplay”

Munich-based Tandem Productions and Vancouver’s Bron Studios in co-production with German national public broadcaster ZDF have announced that the main cast members and creatives have been confirmed for the first chapter of Shadowplay, a 16-episode series that will be told in two chapters, which was created and written by Måns Mårlind. The gritty thriller, which will start shooting at the end of April in Prague, will star Taylor Kitsch, Michael C. Hall, Nina Hoss, Sebastian Koch, Tuppence Middleton, Logan Marshall-Green, and Mala Emde.