Viacom International Studios Sells ‘Educating Nina’ Format In Greece

Viacom International Studios (VIS) sold the format for Educating Nina to the production company Green Pixel.

Educating Nina follows two twin sisters separated at birth, Nina and Mara, who lead very different lives. The futures of both intertwine when Nina must pretend to be her sister.

Coming from Underground and Telefe, the original production has been sold to Guatemala’s Guatevision, Honduras’s GOTV, Ecuador’s Teleamazonas, and Colombia’s Caracol, among other broadcasters. Meanwhile, the format has also been acquired by Mexico’s TV Azteca and Chile’s Chilevision. The Greek adaptation will air on Alpha.