International Emmy Kids Award Winners

The seventh International Emmy Kids Awards took place yesterday at the Carlton Hotel during MIPTV.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the winners across seven categories. Season two of Hey Duggee received the honor for the Preschool category, while Kop op (Heads Together) took the award in Animation. The Digital award went to Overgrep, and the Factual honor went to My Life: Born To Vlog.

The Non-Scripted Entertainment award went to Fixa Bröllopet (Marrying mum and dad), and the Series award was given to Malhação: Viva a Diferença (Young Hearts). Ratburger won in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.