A+E Networks LATAM Renews Mobius.Lab Deal

A+E Networks Latin America renewed its content development deal with Mobius.Lab, the content production unit of Cisneros Media.

Under the agreement, Mobius.Lab will produce short-form series for A+E’s brand portfolio, which consists of A&E, Lifetime, and History, among other channels.

Eduardo Ruiz, president and general manager of A+E Networks Latin America, remarked, “We are happy to renew this productive strategic alliance with Cisneros Media to continue the successful creation of innovative content with local flavor and relevance to our brands and platforms.”