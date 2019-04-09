SPI International Partners With Director-Producer Phillipe Martinez

SPI International announced a partnership with director and producer Phillipe Martinez.

As part of the agreement, SPI International and Martinez will co-produce movies and TV series. Included among the TV series is Salvage Marines. Based on the book by Sean-Michael Argo and produced in partnership with Village Studios, Salvage Marines follows a group of soldiers as they embark on a deep-space operation.

Other projects to be jointly produced include blockbuster trilogy Mister Mayfair and space action-comedy The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, both of which are produced with Goldfinch Studios.