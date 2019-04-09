ABS-CBN Drama ‘A Mother’s Guilt’ To Be Adapted In Turkey

ABS-CBN inked its first format adaptation deal for A Mother’s Guilt (Hanggang Saan) with Turkish production company Limon Yapim.

A co-production with ABS-CBN, the local adaptation will begin filming later this year and will air on FOX Turkey.

Laarni Yu (pictured), Sales head of ABS-CBN International Distribution EMEA, commented, “The local adaptation of A Mother’s Guilt in Turkey is proof that Filipino stories have a global audience, as our tradition of storytelling is always anchored on the universal theme of love for family. We are excited for viewers in Turkey to see it.”