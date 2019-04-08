GRB Sells Docu-Series To RTL Netherlands

GRB Studios sold two documentary series to RTL Netherlands.

Irreconcilable Differences focuses on infamous divorces between celebrities, such as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Cashed Out showcases scandalous stories of celebrities who have made millions as well as those who turned penniless.

GRB’s CEO, Gary Benz, also announced that Discovery picked up a new season of Untold Stories of the E.R., currently in production, for a July 2019 broadcast on TLC in the U.S.