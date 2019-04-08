9 Story Confirms Several Program Sales For ‘Luo Bao Bei’

9 Story Distribution International announced multiple sales for Luo Bao Bei.

The animated series has been picked up by France Télévisions for France and French-speaking territories, Canal Panda for Spain and Portugal, CLAN for Spain, SVT for Sweden, True Visions for Thailand, and HOP! for Israel. 9 Story also inked a global distribution agreement with Netflix for a second window.

Produced by Magic Mall Entertainment for CCTV, Luo Bao Bei follows a bright young girl who is on a journey to learn about the world around her.