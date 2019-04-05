Up The Ladder: Viacom International Studios

Viacom International Studios (VIS) appointed Sebastian Vibes to senior director of Content Sales.

Based in the VIS office in Madrid, Vibes will be responsible for leading co-productions and strategic alliances, focusing on markets in Europe, Africa, and Asia. He will also focus on the expansion of the company’s formats and the production of the company’s own IP. Vibes will report to Guillermo Borensztein, VP of Content Sales and Co-Productions, and Laura Abril, who was recently announced to lead the VIS expansion across southern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.