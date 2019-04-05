SPI Inks License Deal With ARTE Distribution

SPI International signed a license agreement with ARTE Distribution.

SPI acquired the global rights to 200 hours of ARTE’s documentary content for linear streaming on the company’s DocuBox channel and FilmBox’s On Demand service. DocuBox subscribers will have access to ARTE’s programming such as When the Egyptians Sailed on the Red Sea, Cathedral Builders, Islanders, and Let’s all go to sea, among others.

Revi Benshoshan, director of Acquisitions at SPI International, commented, “It is my pleasure to announce the very first partnership between SPI/FilmBox and ARTE. Subscribers of our thematic channel DocuBox will now experience the quality, excitement, and beauty of some of the best cultural programs that ARTE offers.”