Series Mania Sees 30 Percent Increase In Attendance

The second edition of Series Mania in Lille ended last week and the festival saw an overall increase in attendance across the nine days and 129 screenings throughout the city.

This year, the festival welcomed a 30 percent increase in visitors, reaching a 72,332 total. Series Mania Forum, which ran from March 25-27, also experienced a good turn out, with the number of industry executives totaling 2,700 from 57 countries.

For the festival’s official competition, the international jury led by Marti Noxon gave out four awards. The Grand Prix went to The Virtues, while the Special Jury Prize was given to Just For Today. Marina Hands was honored with best actress for her role in Mytho, the French series that also won the Audience Award, and Stephen Graham was awarded best actor for his role in The Virtues.

In the French competition, winners included Apnea for best series, Carole Weyers for best actress, and Grégory Montel for best actor. Find the complete list of award winners online.