Mondo TV Signs LATAM Agreement With Amazon

Mondo TV Iberoamerica, part of Mondo TV Group, inked a Latin American regional deal with Amazon.

Beginning this month, content from Mondo TV’s library, including The Treasure Island and The Drakers (pictured), will be distributed throughout Latin America on Amazon’s Prime Video Direct platform.

Maria Bonaria Fois, general manager at Mondo TV Iberoamerica, remarked, “We believe that the Amazon platform, by giving viewers across Latin America access to some of our most popular programming, will ensure great visibility and even greater reach for Mondo in this all-important market.”