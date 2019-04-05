Applause Entertainment Acquires A+E’s ‘UnREAL’ Format

A+E Networks closed a deal with India’s Applause Entertainment for its unscripted series UnREAL.

Applause Entertainment acquired the format to produce a 10-episode local adaptation, with production consultation from A+E Networks, with an option for a second season, as well. Currently in its fourth season, UnREAL offers a behind-the-scenes look into what goes into the production of a TV dating show, following a young producer who is pushed to do whatever it takes to provoke sensational content.

Edward Sabin, executive managing director, International, for A+E Networks, stated, “Since debuting in the U.S. in 2015, UnREAL has changed the cultural conversation surrounding women in the entertainment workplace with much-lauded portrayals of powerful – and very real – women, both on camera and behind the scenes. We fully anticipate this noisy format will have a similar impact throughout the international marketplace.”