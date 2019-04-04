MIPTV: SPI International Releases ‘The Upside’ on TVoD

For over 25 years, SPI International has distributed theatrical films and television programming in the international market.

As a global media company operating 36 television channels on six continents, SPI has solid alliances with major license suppliers, providing compelling content with strong recognition and high demand. Working with over 1,400 operators worldwide, SPI uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver its 55 million subscribers linear and on-demand content.

More recently, SPI has entered into a new partnership with SOFA DIGITAL, the Latin American VoD aggregator, for the distribution of digital rights of its catalog. The company’s first release in the territory on TVoD will be The Upside (pictured) – available on all platforms starting April 11, 2019. Stand R8.C17