MIPTV: MISTCO is a ‘Prisoner of Love’

MISTCO will be focusing on dramas at MIPTV as the company spotlights romantic drama Hold My Hand (pictured). The series follows Azra, whose perfect life is upended when her father is found dead and her autistic brother goes missing.

Kaan and Cihangir fight against a criminal organization called The Circle for different reasons, but with the same goal of bringing it down. Romantic drama Beloved tells a story about true love, old enemies, and the reopening of old wounds.

A rich man and a poor woman struggling to come up with money for her sick father’s surgery end up in a contractual marriage in romantic drama The Prisoner of Love. Set in the 13th century, Resurrection: Ertugrul follows the hero, Ertugrul, as he finds a home for his tribe. Stand P-1.N51