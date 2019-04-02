MIPTV: Kanal D Enters the ‘Ruthless City’

Kanal D International comes to MIPTV with its latest drama series, Ruthless City, which is currently in production. Upon deciding to move to Istanbul, Seher crosses paths with a countryman named Agah. This serendipitous meeting will test both their families.

When Asli is forced to operate on a man that Ferhat shot. Asli must then marry Ferhat in order to save her life. Will they live happily ever after? Or will they pay the Price of Passion? Period drama Wounded Love follows the lives of a hero destined to witness his family’s decline, a father fated to be alone, and a woman who is forced to accept a marriage proposal.

In Double Trouble, police officers Mustafa Kerim Can and Mert Barca must team up to tackle a giant drug operation. Family drama Twins shows the emotional and funny story of when Memo and Can cross paths. Stand R9.A32