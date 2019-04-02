MIPTV: Global Agency Wants to ‘Upgrade’

Global Agency brings a mix of dramas and reality formats to MIPTV.

In Sisters (pictured), the conflicting dreams of sisters Ümran and Umay leave them and their daughters, Hayat and Hayal, worlds apart. A domineering father forces his daughter to give up her dreams in favor of married life in a provincial town in drama Gulperi. After her husband’s death leaves her at the mercy of his hostile family, she flees and rediscovers her first love.

Evermore tells the dramatic tale of a passionate love between wealthy businessman Faruk and struggling singer Süreyya. Daydreamer focuses on Sanem, who is plunged into the chaotic world of the city where she meets the worldly Can.

Upgrade, a new reality game show, gives players a chance to win prizes on the spot and upgrade their old household items by answering trivia questions. Stand R8.E17