Starz Launches Starzplay In Spain

Starz, a Lionsgate company, expanded the reach of its Starzplay by bringing the streaming service into Spain.

As of yesterday, March 28, Starzplay became available to Orange TV subscribers. The Starz SVoD service offers Starz original series, such as Power and Vida (pictured), as well as an extensive film library.

Superna Kalle, executive vice president, International Digital Networks for Starz, remarked, “The partnership with Orange Spain creates an exciting opportunity to further expand the Starzplay footprint and to align two premium media companies to deliver Starzplay’s vast library of compelling content and a great user experience to all our shared customers.”