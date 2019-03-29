GRB Studios Announces True Crime and Paranormal Sales

GRB Studios closed several program sales across North America, Europe, and Africa.

Investigative series Occult Crime was picked up for English-speaking Canada by Blue Ant. France’s Planete+ CI obtained Stalker Files, the series about high-profile celebrity stalkers. GRB Studios inked a multiple season deal with AETN UK for Man at Arms – Art of War (pictured), which will head to African territories.

Additionally, CBS Chellozone UK picked up several seasons of Auction Kings for the EMEA region.