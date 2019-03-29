Banijay Rights Inks Development Deal With Clearwood Films

Banijay Rights secured a first-look development deal with Ellie Wood (pictured), the founder of Clearwood Films.

As part of the agreement, Banijay Rights and Cearwood will partner to develop and produce series for the U.K. and other international markets. The first project to come out of the deal will be Stonehouse, based on an idea by John Preston, author of A Very English Scandal. Stonehouse tells the story of the politician John Stonehouse, who faked his death in 1974 and left for Australia.

Caroline Torrance, head of Scripted, Banijay Rights, stated, “This new partnership further bolsters Banijay’s commitment and expertise in Scripted programming, and capitalizes on the continued growth we are witnessing in the drama market. Clearwood Films acts as the perfect partner for Banijay Rights and we can’t wait to get to work with Ellie to further diversify and expand our Scripted offering.”